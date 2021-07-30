Jon R Moeller elected as president and CEO of P&G

David Taylor will become Procter & Gamble’s executive chairman

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced that Jon R. Moeller, vice chairman and chief operating officer, will succeed David Taylor as Procter & Gamble’s president and chief executive officer, effective November 1, 2021. Moeller has been appointed to the company’s board of directors. In addition, the company has announced the appointment of Shailesh Jejurikar as the global chief operating officer, effective from October 1, 2021.

Moeller joined P&G in 1988. He has been a member of P&G’s global leadership team since 2009, serving as chief financial officer, chief operating officer, and vice chairman. Throughout his career, he has held various senior leadership roles in categories, sectors and regions, and helped build several of P&G’s core businesses.

Meanwhile, Jejurikar will report to Moeller and his successor will be announced at a later date. He currently serves as the chief executive officer of the company’s fabric and home care sector, which includes brands such as Tide, Ariel, Downy, Gain, Febreze, Swiffer. Jejurikar’s extensive P&G career has spanned multiple businesses (health and beauty care, home care, fabric care and P&G Professional) in both developed and developing regions (North America, Europe, Asia and Africa). He joined the company in 1989 as an assistant brand manager for personal health care in India.

On November 1, 2021, David Taylor will become Procter & Gamble’s executive chairman. In this role, Taylor will lead the board of directors, and provide advice and counsel to the CEO and P&G leadership on company decisions.

“The Board and I are confident the time is right to transition the role of CEO, and I look forward to supporting Jon, Shailesh and the entire team as they continue to raise the bar to win with consumers and customers around the world and deliver sustained excellence,” Taylor stated on the new roles.

