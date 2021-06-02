Join Ventures appoints Avi Kumar as CMO

He will lead global marketing for Join Ventures and its portfolio companies - IGP.com, IGP for Business and Interflora India

Direct to consumer (D2C) platform Join Ventures on Wednesday announced the appointment of Avi Kumar as chief marketing officer (CMO). He will lead global marketing for Join Ventures and its portfolio companies – IGP.com, IGP for Business and Interflora India. “Avi is a natural addition to our leadership team as he is a highly experienced, much-admired marketing leader with a proven track record of helping consumer companies build new disruptive categories and drive sustainable growth. In the past few years, Join Ventures has created a proprietary ecosystem in India comprising of technology, data and logistics, which are the essential pillars for the success of any D2C brand. Avi’s entrepreneurial mindset and vision will build on this foundation and help propel Join Ventures forward during our next phase of growth,” Tarun Joshi, founder, Join Ventures, said on the appointment.

Kumar brings over a decade’s experience in online business and marketing leadership roles to Join Ventures. Previously, as the head of SVOD and brand marketing for OTT platform ZEE5, he was responsible for the growth of D2C and B2B business through a host of multimedia campaigns. Prior to ZEE5, he has led the marketing for Big FM and was instrumental in the growth of Oriflame in India. “The internet ecosystem and evolving consumer needs have led to the emergence of direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses as a strong value proposition. Join Ventures with its amazing team, strong brand proposition, agile DNA, world-class tech and operational processes is at an inflexion point ready to take off and transform consumer experience and D2C landscape, and I am looking forward to being part of that growth trajectory,” Kumar stated.

Founded in 2020, Join Ventures owns and operates a growing portfolio of digital-first brands and platforms. The company uses its proprietary technology and proprietary logistics infrastructure of three-hour delivery in over 20 cities in India to fuel growth for its portfolio of direct to consumer (D2C) brands. Kumar will accelerate the market awareness and growth of Join Ventures’ highly scalable D2C ecosystem that currently operates over ten international websites for retail (B2C) and corporate (B2B2C) markets including brand names such as IGP.com, Interflora.in, and several private labels.

