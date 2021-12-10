Johnson’s Baby tells the story of a curious baby in its new TVC

The campaign brings alive the unique moments in the day and life of a mother and her baby

Johnson’s Baby has unveiled a television commercial (TVC) to promote its newly launched Milk + Rice lotion. With this campaign, the brand wants to assure mothers that the lotion will continue to nourish and celebrate their baby’s growing years. The TVC has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra and brings alive the unique moments in the day and life of a mother and her baby. In addition, the campaign talks about the benefits of a 24-hour moisture lock for babies who are entering a phase of exploration and doing something new every day.

“We found the insight of growing babies seeing and feeling everything for the first time, to be a very powerful one. So, we told the story of this curious baby who’s enjoying her newfound freedom to move and explore. It sets up the need for the product to come in while being relatable and delightful for mothers,” Godwin Dmello, executive creative director, DDB Mudra, said.

According to Manoj Gadgil, vice president marketing, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, India, Johnson’s Baby believes that ‘every baby must have a thriving start’. The new Johnson’s Baby Milk + Rice lotion is a reiteration of this commitment to provide the best baby skincare products backed by science for every mum’s baby skincare requirement.

“We are dedicated to working with mums and dads, healthcare experts and scientists to ensure our products have the highest standard of care for babies at every age and stage of their growing years. The new Milk + Rice lotion with its purposeful ingredients seeks to reassure mums that their child’s developing skin will get the right nourishment, for that baby soft skin,” Gadgil added.

