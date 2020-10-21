Johnson’s Baby rolls out a new campaign for Cottontouch range

The TVC is a cluster of sequences where a mother bonds with her baby by using the new Cottontouch range

Johnson’s Baby, the baby care brand from Johnson & Johnson has rolled out a new campaign for its latest offering ‘Cottontouch’ in India. The commercial highlights a mother’s commitment to providing the softest touch to her baby with the gentlest products. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, the TVC has been released pan India in ten languages.

The TVC is a cluster of sequences where a mother bonds with her baby by using the new Cottontouch range. She is seen embracing and experiencing the softness of Cottontouch and is filled with a sense of wonderment of how soft her baby’s touch is. The TVC communicates the product’s innovative ingredient that is natural cotton, its attributes like designed for zero irritation and promises to provide softness one has never experienced before.

This campaign highlights the new range of Johnson’s Cottontouch that promises mums products that will offer softness they have never experienced before, Manoj Gadgil, vice president marketing, Johnson & Johnson Consumer India said. “The new Cottontouch is an innovative range of products that has cotton as the key ingredient and through this TVC we emphasise our commitment towards baby care through science and research. We brought this new range with a lot of love even during these unprecedented times only to enhance the mother-child bond with the softest touch,” he added further on the campaign.

For Johnson’s, we don’t just launch products, we evolve the mother-baby bond and their relationship with us as a brand, Rahul Mathew, national creative director, DDB Mudra Group, said. “And touch is an essential part of this bond and relationship. And that’s what we’ve brought alive in the work,” he stated.

Read Also: 56% marketers in Asia-Pacific state that digital transformation is an important KPI to achieve their goals : GfK report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook