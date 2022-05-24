Johnson & Johnson Vision launches #DekhteRehJaoge campaign

Johnson & Johnson Vision India has recently launched its latest campaign #DekhteRehJaoge featuring real users of ACUVUE lenses. Through the campaign, the company aims to highlight user experience as they take on new challenges.

Johnson & Johnson Vision India’s aim is to give India’s youth a confident new perspective of looking at the world with the contact lenses that complement every aspect of their personality, Tiny Sengupta, business unit director, Vision Care India, Johnson & Johnson Vision, said. “Contact lens usage is still low in India. Our aim is to get more people to try our lenses. We are aiming to increase contact lens penetration in India and get new wearers into the category, simultaneously promoting eye health awareness,” she added.

The film showcases the lives of different ACUVUE contact lens users on their journey to explore their creative freedom. The campaign reflects ACUVUE’s vision to influence consumers to be bold in owning up to their true personality.

According to Ashok Pandian, optometrist and consultant- professional education and development, Vision Care India, Johnson & Johnson Vision, regular eye examinations with an optometrist are important in ensuring good eye health. “It is especially important now, given the current context of increased screen time as we continue to work from home. Another important consideration here is embracing contact lenses to address vision corrections or even to enhance one’s looks. It can also improve all aspects of quality of life, including work, leisure and sports, not to mention self-confidence,” he added.

Read Also: Laminar raises $5 million in seed funding led by Artha India Ventures and Leo Capital

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook