Johnnie Walker launches #WalkInWithJohnnie campaign

The campaign has been conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu

Johnnie Walker, from the house of Diageo, has partnered with Taproot Dentsu, the creative agency from dentsu international, to launch the #WalkInWithJohnnie campaign. The campaign aims to support bar continuity and help inspire consumers to responsibly return to their favourite bars. The digital film is currently running on Johnnie Walker India’s Instagram and Facebook channels.

Conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu, the #WalkInWithJohnnie campaign is initiated through a digital film and will be further amplified via an on-trade activity. In line with the brand’s ethos of ‘Keep Walking’, the film showcases people walking into their favourite bars with empty glass bottles, leaving behind the memories of the months gone by and stride towards renewed and newer experiences.

This campaign comes into play with Diageo’s existing responsible commitment of ‘Raising the Bar’. Diageo has already established its support to the F&B industry in India with safety and hygiene equipment with an aim to build consumer confidence and stand in solidarity with the country’s bars and pubs.

The second leg of the campaign will showcase glass installations, created using empty glass bottles deposited by the consumers at these bars. Recognised glass artists such as Tyrell Valladares, Romicon Revola, Reshmi Dey and others, will mold these empty bottles into beautiful art installations across select bars, designed to inspire all and forge them ahead during tough times and leave behind their mark in history. The consumers will also receive a striding man memento for contributing their empty bottle towards the installation.

“Johnnie Walker has been at the heart of bar culture in India and we wanted to play a role in helping bring the vibrancy back to this channel as it opened up post the pandemic. We acknowledge the effort being put into making our beloved bars safe for consumers to get back to. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire consumers and make their experience at their favourite bars memorable. The campaign is off to a great start and we look forward to more and more participation in the coming weeks,” Abhishek Shahabadi, VP and portfolio head, Premium and Luxury Brands, Diageo India, said.

According to Pallavi Chakravarti, executive creative director, Taproot Dentsu, with things gradually opening again, Johnnie Walker wanted to play its part in bringing bar culture back to life, responsibly. “The launch of #WalkInWithJohnnie is a call to action that is completely in step with the philosophy of the brand. No pause is permanent, no interruption is final. There are new memories to be made, new experiences to be enjoyed and a new tomorrow to be explored. The digital campaign culminates in an on-ground activation that we hope will resonate with people and make each patron’s return to their favourite bar an unforgettable one,” she added further.

