John George joins AdLift as senior creative director

He will report to Prashant Puri, co-founder and CEO, AdLift

Global digital marketing agency AdLift has announced the appointment of John George as senior creative director. George will be based out of the agency’s Bangalore office and spearhead the entire creative team based in Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Bangalore offices. He will report to Prashant Puri, co-founder and CEO, AdLift.

George comes with over 18 years of experience working with agencies such as Percept H, Dentsu, Lowe Lintas, Ogilvy & Mather, J Walter Thompson, DRAFTFCB Ulka, among others. “The Toyota Innova Crysta Launch, Aircel Save our Tigers campaign, Sunfest World 10K- Bangalore’s 1st Marathon are some examples of John’s brand work including campaigns with brands such as Jeep, Veto Shoes, Frederique Constant and GRB foods,” AdLift said in a statement.

“John’s experience of delivering some crucial campaigns swiftly will surely help the team in attaining new attributes that will set modern standards not only within the company but amongst the industry as well,” Puri said.

“There’s more than one reason for me to join the AdLift family. Firstly, it is bursting with infectious energy, and I am sure that it’ll bring out the best in me. Secondly, I admire Prashant’s vision for AdLift. Aligning my creative goals to his vision will not only help me realise my true creative potential but also help build tangible digital assets for brands that can be leveraged not just today but make it future proof,” George stated.

AdLift is a global digital marketing agency founded in 2009, which delivers marketing solutions that focus on ROI. Its mission is to provide clients with personalised, expert search, and social marketing solutions, helping them drive advertiser value. In more than a decade, the company claims to have partnered with more than 250 brands to deliver innovative campaigns across platforms.

Read Also: Gozoop bags creative and social media mandate for TradeSmart Online

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook