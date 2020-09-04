Jockey’s new campaign ‘Not Just for Pros’ features everyday fitness enthusiasts

The multiple films have been launched across all the digital platforms of the company

As the innerwear and athleisure brand Jockey took to launch another range in the outerwear category, Jockey Move, the brand along with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi rolled out a series of films titled ‘Not Just for Pros’ featuring everyday fitness enthusiasts, who indulge in intensive routines to stay fit. The multiple films have been launched across all the digital platforms of the company.

Jockey Move is built on the idea that fitness is not just for the result-oriented and competitive individuals in professional sports, but also for the everyday active and fitness enthusiast, who indulges in varied light and even intensive routines to stay fit, the company said. “The campaign line ‘Not Just for Pros’ articulates this essence and the films feature everyday fitness enthusiasts going about their regular routine workout.”

Jockey Move range has been conceptualised and designed with smart fabrics and trademark technologies to provide world class wearing experience to the fitness enthusiast, Karthik Yathindra, Sr. GM and head – Marketing, Jockey India said. “These product attributes would play a meaningful role and amplify an everyday person’s idea of himself / herself and his or her association with fitness. We had an opportunity to change what the category of performance wear communicates to its consumers and that is what we have attempted with this campaign,” he added.

According to Debarjyo Nandi, sr. vice president, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, most of us don’t play or train for glory on the sports field or to prove ourselves to the world. We do however want to stay fit, flirt with sports and even indulge in intense workouts. Jockey Move is for people like us. “The campaign has been created to be relatable to the everyday fitness enthusiast and yet deliver on product performance,” he added.

