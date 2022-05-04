Jockey Juniors rolls out new campaign titled Troublemakers

Page Industries has unveiled its new campaign ‘Troublemakers’ promoting the Jockey Juniors range. The campaign has been conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. The first leg of the digital campaign went live on April 28, 2022, across all social media platforms. The next leg of the campaign involving out-of-home (OOH) advertising in 60 cities, started from May 02, 2022. As a part of the campaign, the company will carry out in-store marketing in the form of radio and window showcases across Jockey Juniors exclusive brand stores.

The marketing team and the creative agency team have captured the essence of Jockey Juniors in the campaign and have crafted a beautiful campaign across social, digital, outdoor and in-store, Karthik Yathindra, chief marketing officer, Jockey, Page Industries, said. “The acceptance of this sub-brand since its launch by retailers and consumers alike has given us the confidence to expand the product portfolio,” he added.

For Debarjyo Nandi, executive vice president, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the campaign captures not just the essence of Jockey Juniors brand but also the essence of kids. “Letting kids be kids and giving them the freedom to do and be what they want to. The creatives try to capture the kids in some of these mischief moments,” he stated.

Page Industries Limited, located in Bangalore, India is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution, and marketing of the Jockey brand in India, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, Nepal, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd for the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of the Speedo brand in India.

