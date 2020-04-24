Job loss, salary delays amid lockdown key concerns of urban Indians: TRA

The Economic Impact Worry Index stood at 66% showing that the personal worries overshadowed any other worry of the citizens

The spread of novel coronavirus has raised concerns among the urban population regarding contracting the disease as well as insecurities around their jobs, said a white-paper released by TRA Research- a consumer insights and brand analytics company. Titled ‘TRA’s Coronavirus Consumer Insights 2020,’ the research highlighted the perceptions, attitudes, worries, fears and expectations of urban citizens during the lockdown prevailing in the country.

According to the report, the family worry index showed that the highest concern across cities was that the family may contract the disease (74%), job/business loss was the second biggest concern (68%), and delayed salary was third (62%). Moreover, the Economic Impact Worry Index stood at 66%, showing that the personal worries overshadowed any other worry of the citizens.

In terms of overall effectiveness, the lockdown decision across cities stood at 91%, with five of the sixteen cities giving it above 98% or ‘Excellent’ score. However the overall implementation of the same across cities was much lower, at 74%. The lockdown decision and implementation had a significant gap of 24% in terms of effectiveness, N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research said. “There are also big gaps in information and knowledge about the coronavirus transmission, especially in two age brackets, 21 to 24 years and 46 to 50 years,” he added.

The data also showed that consumers’ trust on India’s health ability to combat the crisis is considerably high, at 73%, while their trust on India’s economic ability to combat crisis is significantly lower at 63%, showing that the fears of a long term financial and economic impact are prominent on the minds of the citizens.

For children, coping with the ongoing crisis remains a key challenge and this is not getting recognized and addressed by the family as the coping indices are significantly different for both. “Perhaps parents take the tantrums and confusion children face during lockdown as they would in normal times, often not addressing it directly. This is clearly indicated in the wide gap between the coping scores of children and the family. It is most important that parents take cognizance of the fact that children are going through extreme trauma during the lockdown, and need to take the time and effort to explain and guide their children through with empathy and love,” Chandramouli elaborated.

