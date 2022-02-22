JKCement WallMaxX rolls out #AndarSeSundar campaign

The digital-first campaign spreads the message of being kind

JKCement WallMaxX (formerly known as JK Wall Putty), has rolled out its new integrated digital campaign #AndarSeSundar that celebrates people who are good from within, no matter who is watching.

The video showcases a prestigious award function where people chosen from different walks of life are being felicitated for their acts of goodness, no matter how insignificant they may be. The awards are given for their random acts of kindness, like ‘Pratham Patel being awarded for saving his brother from getting hit by a water balloon during Holi and sacrificing his own white shirt in doing so.’ There were two more unassuming and interesting personalities awarded in the film.

According to Niranjan Mishra, business head, JK White Cement Business, in a world increasingly moving towards flossy, fake goods, the brand wanted to create a point of view on being actually good, good from inside and not just exterior good. “This resonates with our brand truth that JKCement WallMaxX wall-putty is an integral ingredient behind beautiful looking walls: #AndarSeSundar is the cause and #DeewareinBolUthengi is the effect. We have taken a light-hearted, humorous approach for this film rather than being preachy to ensure repeat-watching, salience and entertainment. Our objective was to unlock brand love by adding a “Dil” to the “Deewar”, in an otherwise low-involvement category,” he added further.

JK Cement Ltd. is a manufacturer of Grey Cement and claims to be the third-largest white cement manufacturer in the world. The company has diversified its product range in recent years with the launch of wall putty, gypsum plaster, tile adhesive and grouts and wood finishes category. Over four decades, JK Cement’s operations commenced with commercial production at its flagship grey cement unit at Nimbahera, Rajasthan in May 1975. JK White Cement is sold across 43 countries around the globe and the company has a strong international presence with two subsidies, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd.

Read Also: AIGF launches regulatory intelligence service portal

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook