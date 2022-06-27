JKCement WallMaxX launches a new campaign

JKCement WallMaxX has launched its digital-first campaign. The brand has adopted a 360-degree route to amplify the message, commencing with a series of quirky and intent-driven films on social media.

“We are always driven with the motivation to leave behind a strong legacy. With the same intent, we have been adding value to the homeowners with our durable and competitive home-beautification range of products,” Hardeep Singh, president, white cement business said on the launch of the new campaign.

The brand also extended the campaign with a television commercial that pronounced the product’s attributes and also carried out BTL activities to highlight its preposition.

“We have released a series of quirky films which communicates our leadership position effectively by juxtaposing two different situations where random things are tagged as No. 1 with no significance to the society, unlike JKCement WallMaxX which stands true to its claim of being number one in the segment with quality of the product,” Indranil Lahiri, head, branding, white cement business, added further.

JK Cement Ltd. is a manufacturer of grey cement and claims to be the third-largest white cement manufacturer in the world. The company has diversified its product range in recent years with the launch of wall putty, gypsum plaster, tile adhesive and grouts and wood finishes category. Over four decades, JK Cement’s operations commenced with commercial production at its flagship grey cement unit at Nimbahera, Rajasthan in May 1975. JK White Cement is sold across 43 countries around the globe and the company has a strong international presence with two subsidies, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd.

