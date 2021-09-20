JK Tyre’s new campaign showcases its latest innovation

The TVC is currently running across platforms, including television channels and social media

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. has launched a high-impact TVC for their latest innovation, ‘Smart Tyre – Tyre With a Brain’. As per the company, the campaign aims to establish JK Tyre as a new age tech-driven brand that understands the pulse of their customers, in line with shift in customer preference towards connectivity and smart devices. The new TVC also showcases the innovation of JK Smart Tyre and the new features that will define the future of mobility.

Featuring India’s first Formula One racer and motorsports icon Narain Karthikeyan, the new television commercial by creative agency Cheil India, builds a connection with Narain’s ambition to explore the unexplored, equipped with all the information on the tyre health provided by JK Smart Tyre. The ad showcases the character of an enthusiast, portrayed by Narain Karthikeyan, who trusts JK Tyre’s future of mobility – Smart Tyre – to be a part of his everyday journey, enabling him to experience the ever-changing road conditions.

“Our new TVC aligns with JK Tyre’s philosophy of driving innovation and excellence in the tyre industry. We have had a long-standing relationship with Narain Karthikeyan and the new TVC intersperse his spirit of excellence, performance, and endurance. Through this new TVC, we have highlighted the importance and benefits of our Smart Tyre and how it provides innovation exemplified for total control, utmost safety, and delivers excellent performance. With this, we hope to build a strong brand connect and strengthen our position in the category,” Srinivasu Allaphan, director – sales and marketing, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said.

The advertisement has been directed by Andreas Bruns, with CGI contributions from UPP Prague. The TVC is currently running across platforms, including television channels and social media.

Read Also: FreshToHome rolls out a new campaign to engage with consumers during IPL

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook