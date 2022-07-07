JK Tyre and Industries appoints Anuj Kathuria as president, India

JK Tyre and Industries Limited has appointed Anuj Kathuria as president (India). Kathuria will report into Raghupati Singhania, chairman and managing director, and Anshuman Singhania, managing director. He will be based out of Delhi.

“I am sure that Kathuria will provide adept leadership and lead JK Tyre on a new growth trajectory,” Raghupati Singhania, chairman and managing director, JK Tyre, said.

With over 31 years of experience, Anuj Kathuria has worked in senior management positions in auto companies such as Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors. In addition, he has also worked overseas in the auto sector, in senior management positions.

JK Tyre is one of the leading tyre companies with well-known brands such as JK Tyre, Vikrant, Tornel, among others. The company has a presence in over 105 countries across six continents. JK Tyre launched India’s first ever ‘Smart Tyre’ technology with Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) which monitors the tyre’s vital statistics’ including pressure and temperature.

