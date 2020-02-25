JK Technosoft Ltd appoints Chhavi Sood as marketing head

Chhavi Sood is a seasoned professional who brings with years of experience in the marketing and communications field

JK Technosoft Ltd has brought Chhavi Sood on board as their marketing head. In her new role, Sood will use her knowledge in strategic marketing and the importance of building strong and lasting business relationships to help JK Technosoft expand its market share in the US and UK market. Prior to this, Chhavi Sood was working for iSON Technologies as senior marketing manager where she was driving communications and marketing initiatives across Africa and the Middle East region.

With over 14 years of experience, Sood’s expertise lies in corporate communications and PR, digital marketing, analyst relations, market research, brand management along with sales and business development and lead generation across IT and Mobile and VAS sector. She has also worked with companies like Altran (erstwhile Aricent Group), Cap Gemini (erstwhile Patni Computers) and IMI mobile across the US, UK, BENELUX and LATAM regions.

“JK Technosoft is a key player in digital transformation and the uniqueness lies in the qualified global talent pool. This gives us a competitive advantage and continued growth,” Chhavi Sood, Marketing Head, said.

“Chhavi Sood brings with her years of experience in the marketing and communications field. We are pleased to welcome her at JK Technosoft to scale up our existing business,” Satish Gupta, executive director, JK Technosoft Ltd, stated.

Founded in 1994, JK Technosoft (JKT) is a global software solutions company enabling businesses to make informed decisions with data driven analytics using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning, Robotics Process Automation (RPA), Internet of Things (IoT) and Blockchain. The company offers industry specific tailor-made solutions to industries like manufacturing, logistics, transportation, healthcare, retail, insurance, dairy, CPG, ISVs and government. With a team strength of over 1600 employees, JK Technosoft is present in the US, UK and Netherlands region with offshore development centres in India. The company plans to expand its footprint across the Middle East and Japan.

