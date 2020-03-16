JK Technosoft brings Aloke Paskar on board as president and CEO

With over 30 years of experience, Aloke Paskar’s expertise lies in P&L management, business operations, business transformation and global delivery management.

Global software solutions provider JK Technosoft Ltd has appointed Aloke Paskar as the president and chief executive officer of the company. In his new role, Paskar will be responsible for the overall functioning of the company and will be reporting to the board of directors.

Paskar’s vision and customer centricity will enable JK Technosoft’s transformation into a unique digital solutions company in its chosen customer segment, Satish Gupta, executive director, JK Technosoft Ltd, said. “With Aloke Paksar’s knowledge and credentials, we are confident his leadership will help us further accelerate our business growth while imbibing from him the best industry practices,” he added.

With over 30 years of experience, Aloke Paskar’s expertise lies in P&L management, business operations, business transformation and global delivery management across USA, UK/Europe, APAC, Middle East, and Latin America. In his long-standing career, he has been associated with diverse organisations like HCL, NIIT, Capgemini, TEOCO and was also the cofounder of TechSpan/Head strong.

For Aloke Paskar, the industry is going through a change as changing business environment demands transformation both for customers and the industry. “With a long history and strong financial foundation, JK Technosoft is poised to bring new-era business solutions to our customers and become a leader in our chosen segments. We have invested in the right direction and I’m looking forward to working with our customers and our exceptional team to build customer centric partnerships over the coming years,” he elaborated.

Founded in 1994, JK Technosoft (JKT) is a global software solutions company enabling businesses to make informed decisions with data driven analytics using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), deep learning, robotics process automation (RPA), internet of things (IoT). Through its near-shore and off-shore centers, the company offers industry specific tailor-made solutions around ERP and digital transformation to industries like manufacturing, retail, insurance, CPG, etc. It is a part of JK Organisation, one of the leading industrial groups in India with an impressive history of innovation and social contribution.

