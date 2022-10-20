JK Super Cement launches its #TohfaSurakshaKa campaign for Diwali 

JK Super Cement has rolled out its Diwali campaign called #TohfaSurakshaKa. As per the company, the campaign aims to improve traffic management, and the safety of traffic cops, and to extend heartfelt gratitude to people in uniform who contribute to a disciplined and safe road environment. According to the company, the brand has initiated the installation of 200 traffic police booths across six states.

This Diwali, we felt the need to appreciate the men in uniform, the traffic police who toil day in and day out through extreme weather conditions and maintain safe and effective road transportation, Love Raghav, head branding, grey cement business, said. “Hence, our campaign #TohfaSurakshaKa is a tribute to them. We have transformed into an organisation that continues to grow and gives back selflessly to society. The #TohfaSurakshaKa campaign resulted in the construction of 200 traffic police booths across six states,” he added.

The campaign proceeds to showcase this initiative in a video format. The video begins with a series of empathetic actions and dialogue between a traffic cop and a vendor toward a young girl who is mute and selling diyas at a traffic signal. The campaign ends with the tagline- Let’s take care of those who protect us with a #TohfaSurakshaKa.With this initiative, JK Super Cement is aiding the government’s vision to make work conditions more suitable for those who ensure our safety,” he added.

Also Read: PokerBaazi.com rolls out its ‘Iss Diwali, Deepak Jalega, Patakhe Nahi’ for the festive season

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook