Jivraj9’s rolls out a new campaign ‘Sangharsh’ for Independence Day campaign

Tea brand Jivraj9 has rolled out a campaign ‘Sangharsh Ka Saathi’, highlighting the role of 75 years of struggle of citizens as the binding factor for a diverse nation like India. The campaign was first conceptualised by DDB. In 2021, Zero Gravity Communications extended the brand message for the portrayal of individual struggle with Pratik Gandhi. This year, Zero Gravity Communications has taken ‘Sangharsh Ka Saath’ as the central theme for this 75 years with Sharad Kelkar as the voice of the campaign. The campaign is currently live on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and movie theaters.

For Pathik Shah, executive director and Rushabh Shah, executive director, Jivraj Tea Ltd, Independence Day is an apt occasion to pay tribute to the relentless struggles of Indian citizens who have made India among the fastest-growing economies globally. “We are blessed to be a part of a diverse nation like India, where citizens of all castes, creeds and religions have been living together for decades. These people from all walks of life share different struggles and a cup of Jivraj9 is that one constant in sharing this journey. Chai is not just a beverage but a powerful emotion in India,” he added.

According to Khushboo Solanki Sharma, founder, Zero Gravity Communications, as a premium brand, the theme of strengthening bonds over tea has been central to all Jivraj9 campaigns. “This campaign marries the concept of Indian diversity with the struggles of citizens to reaffirm the significance of ‘unity in diversity’ as the uniqueness of our nation. The concept is brought to life by stunning visuals and a powerful voiceover,” she highlighted.

The campaign ‘Sangharsh ka Saathi’ aims to highlight the daily struggle of an Indian citizen as the common thread running across this diversity. The one-minute-and-a-half-long film, directed by Roop Naik, narrates the modern-day struggles of an Indian citizen. It also attempts to initiate a dialogue about some old struggles while some new challenges we face as a nation.

