JioSaavn rolls out podcast service ‘JioSaavn YourCast’

Audio streaming platform JioSaavn has launched a podcast service called JioSaavn YourCast in order to cater to listeners’ growing appetite for podcast content. JioSaavn YourCast will enable podcasters to upload their show on the platform, with the potential to reach JioSaavn’s base of more than 100 million engaged users across the globe. Since 2016, the platform has registered a 10 times increase in its podcasting catalogue and created over 200 hours of original content across a variety of categories. The platform expects the number to grow even further with the launch of JioSaavn YourCast.

At JioSaavn’s mission is not only to make podcasting a daily habit among more people by delivering the most diverse entertainment options to our vast and growing user base, but also to help content creators and Podcasters maximise their reach, visibility, and engagement of their podcasts, Ishani Dasgupta, lead, podcast partnerships, JioSaavn said. “Through JioSaavn YourCast, creators will now be able to make their content available to a large and diverse audience base through the click of a button. Platform users will have a large array of culturally relevant podcasts spanning topics and genres that cater to every interest,” she added.

JioSaavn YourCast helps create an integrated, end-to-end support ecosystem that empowers independent podcasters with tools to get their stories listened to. The new platform also streamlines the content curation process for podcasters, as they can now simply submit basic details and links to their RSS feeds through an online portal. These details will be verified by JioSaavn’s in-house content team for authenticity and quality, after which approved shows will go live there after.

As per the streaming trends on the JioSaavn platform, categories such as music, film and tv, stories and culture, crime, chat shows, sports and recreation, and news and politics are popular with India’s millennial and Gen Z population, which is quickly becoming the largest consumer group. While the audience for podcasts is the highest in metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, a significant number of listeners also hail from tier-2 cities such as Patna, Lucknow, and Bhopal.

JioSaavn continues to drive its ‘Podcast for Everyone’ consumer campaign on social media and in-app. The campaign highlights the depth of inclusive audio content spanning interests and language preferences, offering a relevant podcast for everyone on the platform.

A recent PwC report has pegged India as the third-largest market for portable on-demand audio experiences and estimates that it will be home to more than 17.6 crore podcast listeners by 2023. JioSaavn YourCast empowers users on the streaming service to express their own creative sides by leveraging podcasts, therefore expanding the diversity and depth of audio entertainment available in India.

