JioSaavn celebrates excellence in regional music through ‘We Are India’ campaign

Audio streaming platform JioSaavn has launched its latest cross-channel marketing campaign ‘We Are India’. The platform has curated playlists and podcasts across Indian languages in an effort to celebrate and highlight the artistry. Spread across the month, the ‘We Are India’ campaign caters to Indian music lovers who enjoy new sounds and are keen to rediscover their heritage and culture through the music of contemporary artists. Through August, the campaign will feature a mini-documentary series on the musical journey of breakthrough artists via YouTube including Harshdeep Kaur (Punjabi), Job Kurian (Malayalam), Taba Chake (Nyishi), Siri (Kannada), Lifafa (Hindi) and GV Prakash (Tamil).

Indian millennials love music that speaks to them in their own language, they love artists who have reclaimed their culture with a contemporary lens, Akhila Shankar, director, brand and communications, JioSaavn, said. “ The lines between what is considered regional music and popular music have blurred in recent years. This has been one of the biggest drivers of growth for JioSaavn. We are launching ‘We Are India’ to celebrate regional excellence – film, mainstream non-film and independent music and podcasting. By collaborating with these artists, curating our platform and promoting their inspirational stories, we are facilitating deeper engagements with our target audience through its preferred medium – music,” she added.

The platform will be maximising the reach of the ‘We Are India’ brand campaign through its platforms (Smartphone, Web, Jio Phone) with cross-platform marketing via in-app programming, network audio and display ads. Further, JioSaavn will also use YouTube, Instagram and off platform digital ads (Google and Facebook network) to spread the awareness regarding the campaign. As an added leg to the campaign, JioSaavn’s social platforms will be highlighting stories from young music fans across India.

Under this campaign, prominent podcasts in vernacular languages have been curated, including Mind Voice with RJ Balaji (Tamil), The Telugu Cinema Project (Telugu), Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast (Kannada), 9x Tashan Yaaran Da Podcast (Punjabi), Hello My dear Wrong Number (Malayalam), Baalgatha Gujarati (Gujarati), Urdunama (Urdu), Mu Odia Mo Odisha (Oriya), Bolava Vitthal Pahava Vitthal: Audiobiography of Saint Tukaram (Marathi) and Gobhir Rater Gopon Kotha (Bengali), among others.

The platform has released a ‘We Are India’ playlist under the programme module of the same name. It features a playlists in regional languages including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Punjabi and more. Each playlist will further include film, non-film and indie music. Each week, the module will see playlists curated to themes including ‘Artist Led’, ‘Freedom to Be’, Mood and Genre specific and ‘Best of 2020’.

