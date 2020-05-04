JioSaavn brings Virginia Sharma on board as VP, brand solutions

Part of her new role will be finding innovative solutions that balance a great user experience, advertisers’ needs and respect for content creators.

Audio streaming platform JioSaavn has appointed Virginia Sharma as vice president, brand solutions. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving adoption of JioSaavn’s innovative advertising solutions for brands, while overseeing agency and client relationships. Based out of JioSaavn’s Gurgaon office, Sharma will lead the company’s global digital ad monetisation efforts across platforms. Prior to this, Sharma worked with LinkedIn as sales director, marketing solutions.

Having worked in the US, Singapore, Japan and India, Sharma brings a global perspective to JioSaavn’s Brand Solutions team. Part of her new role will be finding innovative solutions that balance a great user experience, advertisers’ needs and respect for content creators. As a former marketer for many years, she is in a unique position to identify with brands looking to achieve a variety of different objectives to grow their businesses.

“As a seasoned marketer and early JioSaavn user, I already recognise many opportunities for brands to find their voice on the JioSaavn platform, allowing them to engage and build loyalty with millions of consumers,” Sharma said.

As the JioSaavn user base continues to grow, the company is ready for a strong, seasoned and passionate executive in the market to scale the company’s advertising business, Vinodh Bhat, Co-founder, president and chief strategy officer, JioSaavn. “Sharma is an accomplished Marketer turned Sales Leader with the proven capability to understand marketer needs and create durable long-term solutions for them, applying a mix of business creativity and strong ad technology. In addition to her wealth of expertise and strategic understanding of the industry, she is also a great culture fit at JioSaavn,” he added.

The on-boarding of Sharma is the latest in a few valuable additions to JioSaavn’s management team. Mihir Shah, VP, consumer revenue, joined the company last year from Hotstar, where he led product and marketing growth teams through the stellar growth in just 2 years. At JioSaavn, he leads the global consumer premium business and is already demonstrating similar traction. Under Shah’s leadership, a new version of JioSaavn Pro led to an organic 4x growth for JioSaavn’s paid subscriber base in 2019.

Read Also: JioSaavn rolls out podcast service ‘JioSaavn YourCast’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook