JioSaavn appoints Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO

Audio OTT platform JioSaavn has appointed Sahas Malhotra as its new CEO. Based out of the company’s headquarters in Mumbai, Malhotra will lead the company’s endeavors in the Indian market. Prior to this appointment, he was with Amazon Music where he was leading his team as a director.

With over 24 years of experience, Sahas Malhotra has handled various portfolios including in building teams, film marketing, music P&L management, licensing, media planning, music publishing and product management. He also has experience in understanding of mobile value-added services, online music, online video marketing, syndication, TV, print and radio marketing, social media marketing and online advertising. As per the company, Malhotra has established himself as a versatile leader with in-depth knowledge about adapting and embracing an ecosystem of dynamic trends, consumer habits and ever advancing technology. He has worked with varied companies such as Sony Music India and Tips Industries.

At Tips Industries, he was leading the business at TIPS Music and marketing for TIPS Film production in addition to leading extensive marketing verticals for the business. As for his stint at Sony music, he was the director of digital and new business for over 12 years. Additionally, Sahas Malhotra also led Sony Music India’s digital P&L and mentored teams across media planning, media buying, promotions, marketing alliances and new business development departments.

Founded in 2007 as Saavn, JioSaavn is an audio streaming service for South Asian music and artists. In March 2018, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) acquired a majority stake in JioSaavn, making it one of the largest music streaming service in India with over 100 million monthly active users (MAUs). The company has over 900 label partnerships. In addition to over 80 million tracks in 16 languages, JioSaavn also offers users the option of accessing the app in six regional Indian languages as part of the streaming service’s ongoing regionalisation efforts.

Read Also: Plaeto ropes in Asmitha Sathish as its brand athlete

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook