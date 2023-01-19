JioMart rolls out its #OnPublicDemand Republic Day campaign

E-commerce platform JioMart has launched its #OnPublicDemand campaign to promote its Republic Day sale. The campaign was conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and includes two television commercial (TVC) films.

“Apart from the two TVCs, JioMart has planned for a 360-degree marketing campaign including media such as TV, print, digital, social media, and impact properties,” the company stated. It claims that the sale offers discounts in categories such as fashion and lifestyle, consumer electronics, home and kitchen, groceries, among others.

As per the company, the ad films play on the term ‘On Public Demand’, which is a phrase closely associated with the republic nation. For the company, there’s always a debate about what the public wants. Through a parody, the TVCs connote that the one thing that remains constant for the Indian public is the demand for savings and great deals, it claimed. Thereby, featuring the offers available across categories on JioMart.

