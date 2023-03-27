JioCinema onboards Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador

JioCinema has announced cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as their brand ambassador. As per the company, Tendulkar will reinforce JioCinema’s efforts to make sports viewing synonymous with digital.

Tendulkar opens his new innings with JioCinema in a film where he calls for fans to watch IPL only on JioCinema. In addition, the former Mumbai Indians player and captain will participate in several initiatives featured on the JioCinema, Sports18 and various social media platforms, the company informed.

Speaking about the partnership, Anil Jayaraj, CEO-Sports, Viacom18 said, “Sachin Tendulkar is synonymous with cricket and one of those rarest of rare cricketers who have been part of the rapidly changing face of cricket for over three decades. We look forward to have him amplify JioCinema’s proposition for sports fans of unmatched experience of watching their favourite sports on digital.”

Sachin Tendulkar said, “Fans are an integral part of all sports. It has been wonderful knowing the various efforts that are being put by the JioCinema team, keeping fans at the centre. While there are many interesting digital innovations being rolled out this IPL, I am sure this is just the start of several more to come. It has been a pleasure working with the Viacom18 team and I am looking forward to an exciting partnership as we travel together with fans into the future of sports consumption.”

The 2023 season of TATA Indian Premier League tips off March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All matches will be live on JioCinema for no cost this season.

JioCinema, now available to Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL subscribers, is live-streaming all the Women’s Premier League matches in five languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

