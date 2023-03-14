JioCinema names cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as brand ambassador

JioCinema, TATA IPL’s digital streaming partner, has named Indian cricketer and present World No. 1 T20 batsman Suryakumar Yadav as its brand ambassador. With this partnership, the broadcaster said that it aims to enhance fan engagement and make cricket viewing synonymous with digital media through a range of initiatives and social media collaborations.

JioCinema has expanded its services and is now available to Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL subscribers. It is also live-streaming all the Women’s Premier League matches in five languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

“JioCinema has been revolutionising the digital viewing experience for sports fans across the globe with their world-class presentation that is affordable and accessible,” said Suryakumar Yadav.

“Our presentation of the TATA IPL will reflect Suryakumar’s flamboyant 360-degree style batsmanship, giving the consumer the whole nine yards of consuming sports on digital with no boundaries of accessibility, affordability, and language.” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

