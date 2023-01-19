Jio Saavn partners with Haptik for launching chatbot channel on the platform

Music streaming platform Jio Saavn has announced the launch of a new customer support channel on its website. According to the company, the service is available in seven languages and is aimed to give the platform’s users a way to get help with any questions they may have about the site or the music.

As per the company statement, the new service will use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to help customers with their queries. It will be managed by Jio Haptik Technologies Limited (Haptik).

“The Jio Saavn IVA, powered by Haptik, offers users a consistent support and escalation experience that includes answering frequently asked questions about the application and escalating complex queries to the support team,” Swapan Rajdev, co-founder and chief technological officer (CTO), Haptik, said.

The chatbot employed on the platform allows users to get their account details and subscribe to the pro version, set and troubleshoot JioTunes, check for offers and codes to subscribe for pro accounts, and report issues with their app among many other capabilities, the company stated. These capabilities will be increased and more options provided in the coming weeks, the company further claimed.

“We believe that AI will play an important role in helping people access our services and stay connected,” Manohar Pai, CEO, Jio Saavn, stated.

