Jio Platforms to invest $200 million in lock-screen platform Glance

Lock-screen platform Glance has agreed to raise $200 million from Jio Platforms Limited (“Jio”) in Series D funding. The company will use the funds to double down its growth in Asia as well as accelerate its launch in key global markets including USA, Brazil, Mexico and Russia. However, the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. For Naveen Tewari, founder and CEO, InMobi Group, Jio’s investment into Glance brings a deep synergy of vision and philosophy.



“Jio is a truly disruptive company. It made internet accessible for millions of users, making India one of the largest internet markets in the world. Reliance is now disrupting the smartphone market with the launch of its JioPhone Next smartphones. Jio’s investment into Glance and Glance’s presence on the lock screen of JioPhone Next smartphones will lead to a paradigm shift in how its users experience the internet,” Tewari said.



In line with the proposed investment, Glance has also partnered with Reliance Retail to integrate Glance’s ‘lock screen platform’ into the JioPhone Next smartphones. The deal is also expected to lead to further strategic collaborations between Glance, Reliance Retail and Jio across devices, commerce, content and gaming ecosystem, Glance said in a statement.



In addition to Jio Platforms, Glance is also backed by Google and Silicon Valley-based venture fund Mithril Capital. It claims to be present on more than 400 million devices across markets in Asia.

According to Akash Ambani, director, Jio, Glance has grown at a phenomenal pace over the past two years and has given users a unique solution by unlocking the power of the lock screen for experiencing the internet, live content, creator-driven entertainment commerce and gaming.



“With the help of this investment, Glance expects to launch in several key markets globally as well as extend the experience to millions of Jio users, further reinforcing our commitment to provide the most advanced and next level tech and digital ecosystem for consumers in India and beyond,” Ambani added.

