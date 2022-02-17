JetSynthesys ropes in Sharan Tulsiani and Yash Baid for its global gaming investments venture

The duo will work closely with the core leadership team

JetSynthesys on Thursday announced two key appointments, Sharan Tulsiani and Yash Baid. Tulsiani has joined as head, gaming investments venture at JetSynthesys, and Yash Baid has been roped in to lead strategies for gaming investments venture at the company. The duo will work closely with the core leadership team which comprises Rajan Navani and Kris Gopalakrishnan, among others.



“The gaming ecosystem is currently at its exciting best, and there could not have been a better timing to add two of the sharpest minds in this space to our team. Both Sharan and Yash come with complementary skills and industry experience and will work with me to bolster our gaming investment venture. We welcome them to the Jet family and look forward to an upward journey hereon,” Rajan Navani, vice chairman and managing director, JetSynthesys, said.



Tulsiani led gaming for Google Play for key growth markets such as India, Australia and New Zealand. He also fore fronted Google’s Indie Games Accelerator mentoring hundreds of early-stage studios worldwide. His multi-pronged experience ranges from running a gaming cafe business at 17, to building India’s largest gaming community and running digital marketing for Microsoft Xbox.



“Having been in the industry for long, I can certainly say that this is the most exciting time for India and Emerging Markets worldwide. Through my core industry work at Google, Microsoft, and gaming startups, I’m confident that the Indian mobile gaming industry alone will beat its 2025 $5Billion prediction. Improved payment access and cheaper devices have made increasing emerging market ARPU an irreversible trend which is now spawning fantastic opportunities for local studios,” Tulsiani said.



Prior to joining JetSynthesys, Baid worked as principal, 3one4 Capital. He also has experience in diverse sectors like consulting, wealth management, and media. He has demonstrated leadership in driving strategy, investor relations, and high-value innovation projects in the past.



“The growth in mobile gaming (consumption and development) in emerging markets along with top-down consolidation will bolster early creation over the coming decades. We have a strong conviction in building a broader capital support model with an ethos of founder-centricity, which has historically not tracked into traditional investment frameworks,” Baid said.



“JetSynthesys’ string of successes built upon their depth of global expert gaming talents and an aptitude for being a strong investor-operator partner has helped me deepen my conviction. With JetSynthesys, we are determined to create the optimum support ecosystem for the next generational gaming companies,” he added further.

