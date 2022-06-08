JetSynthesys rolls out I&O gaming startup Jetapult; plans to invest $100 million in the first phase

JetSynthesys has introduced a gaming startup Jetapult– an invest and operate (I&O) model for game studios in emerging markets. As per the company, the startup has already been in operation for nearly a year now. Jetapult will focus on acquiring and scaling revenue-generating Indie game development studios across emerging markets like India, South-East Asia, Middle East, South America as well as Australia, and New Zealand. The startup has already acquired a game studio from India. According to Rajan Navani, VC and MD, JetSynthesys, there are several talented gaming studios with great ideas who can truly scale themselves with the right mentorship and funding. “We decided to launch Jetapult on the back of JetSynthesys’ model of acquiring and rapidly scaling gaming studios using global expertise and world class partnerships. With the three-pronged approach of acquire, invest, accelerate, Jetapult is all ready to come out of stealth now, having already made one crucial acquisition,” Navani added. The company plans to invest $100 million in its first phase, to be rolled out in the next nine to 10 months.

Jetapult will be led by Sharan Tulsiani, whose previous experience includes leading gaming at Google Play Asia – India and ANZ markets. Apart from Tulsiani, Jetapult’s team also includes Yash Baid and Mangesh Anaokar. While Baid was previously principal and head, research at 3one4 Capital and Partner at 256 Network, Anaokar has extensive media and entertainment (M&A) and investments experience having led investments and portfolio management at Bennett, Coleman and Co.

The Jetapult I&O model will democratise gaming expertise and open opportunities at scale by partnering with talented studios in emerging markets. Helping them implement foundational frameworks and scientific-decision making will catalyse the long-term growth of the studios, its teams, and revenues, Sharan Tulsiani, CEO and co-founder, Jetapult, stated. “Building high grossing hits in the gaming industry are often misrepresented to be luck-based, coin-flip endeavours. This cannot be further from the truth. Making games is a passionately creative endeavour, but scaling them intrinsically is a scientific one,” he highlighted.

As per the company, Jetapult’s key selection criteria for acquiring a gaming studio would be its growth-potential, presence of a strong team and revenue-generation along with a review of the games they make, genre they are following, and capacity of growth for the team. The startup is in the process of bringing capital and top gaming industry leaders across free-to-play game design, product management, user acquisition, and analytics to its portfolio of gaming studios.

