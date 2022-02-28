JetSynthesys revamps its brand identity

The new logo symbolically represents the various digital platforms owned by JetSynthesys

Digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys has unveiled a new logo to highlight its presence across multiple digital worlds, titled #Jetverse. In a bid to be representative of the trending disruptions in the digital industry today, the metaverse and the multiverse, the logo revamp cements the company’s core vision and mission to be a critical part of the digital lives of consumers across India and the world. The company has redesigned its logo by adding graphical representations of its various platforms across gaming and esports, entertainment, wellness and livelihood, indicating their strong presence in the digital ecosystem.

JetSynthesys is built on innovation and new-age culture, representing the new-age economy, and hence, it was important for the company to have a resonating identity, Rajan Navani, vice chairman and managing director, JetSynthesys, said. “At JetSynthesys, we are working towards building a digital ecosystem for our consumers, to be the one-stop solution for all their digital needs. Together, all these experiences create the #JetVerse, indicating our strong presence in the digital universe. To keep up with trending disruptions, we decided to make this our first step to change as a company to fully capture the opportunities provided through the accelerated adoption of metaverse and multiverse. We hope it will create a stronger brand recall and appreciation for our value proposition amongst our partners and users,” he added.

The new identity is aimed at connecting with the digital natives at large and establish a brand recall in their minds, on how JetSynthesys has got all their digital needs covered under one single roof. Designed internally by JetSynthesys’ creative team, the new logo represents the power of the digital world that lies in a billion eager hands, represented graphically via a creative narrative. With smartphones providing access to the plethora of opportunities, JetSynthesys hopes to further pave the way in entertainment, engagement, and enrichment, through its best-in-class digital products and platforms that are category leaders in their own right. With this logo revamp, JetSynthesys strengthens its value proposition of not just being a digital company but the right company for a digital India.

