JetSynthesys owned Nautilus Mobile raises $5.4 million from KRAFTON, Inc

With this funding from KRAFTON, Nautilus Mobile aims to deepen its reach in more markets across the world

JetSynthesys owned Indian mobile game development studio Nautilus Mobile has raised funds worth $5.4 million from KRAFTON, Inc. With this investment, the South Korean gaming company has debuted in the gaming studio market in India. JetSynthesys plans to leverage this partnership to take its cricket game Real Cricket to new markets. “We are looking at new geographical markets where we hope to expand with Real Cricket using KRAFTON’s large distribution globally and enhance the capabilities of the studio in India,” Rajan Navani, founder and CEO, JetSynthesys and chairman, Nautilus, told BrandWagon Online.

The company has adopted a three-pronged strategy to deploy the freshly raised funds. With KRAFTON being the parent company of Battleground Mobile India (BGMI), Nautilus aims to use the funds as well as KRAFTON’s experience to strengthen the development capacity and capabilities of the company. Furthermore, the funds will be used to increase the marketing and distribution spends, as it enters new markets with Real Cricket. Lastly, it plans to release new titles in different genres of games in addition to cricket. “The foundation building block of this partnership is the value that KRAFTON will bring to not only strengthen what we have with Real Cricket but to also look at new titles in the sports genre. They’ve been looking for a gaming studio and Nautilus is where they believe they will be able to yield good results,” Navani added.

Founded in 2013, Nautilus Mobile develops and publishes cricket games. The studio was acquired by JetSynthesys in October 2020. Currently, Nautilus Mobile claims to have over 100 million downloads and 10 million monthly active users (MAU). It is to be noted that KRAFTON will have minor equity in the company and JetSynthesys will hold a significant majority.

According to Sean Hyunil Sohn, India head, KRAFTON, Inc, Nautilus Mobile young team is mission-driven to create the best cricket experience on mobile with a proven track record of building successful cricket games. “KRAFTON and Nautilus share a common goal of creating more unique sports gaming experiences for a passionate cricketing Indian audience. We are committed to enhancing the video game ecosystem in India and this is yet another step in that direction,” he added.

