JetSynthesys names Anuj Tandon as CEO of its gaming division

JetSynthesys has appointed Anuj Tandon as the chief executive officer of the gaming division in its leadership team. As per the company, Tandon will now closely work with Rajan Navani, founder and CEO, JetSynthesys, to bolster the company’s gaming business.

JetSynthesys has been building multiple businesses under the Jet brand, which covers some big opportunities within the gaming industry, Anuj Tandon, CEO – gaming, JetSynthesys, said. “Along with Navani and the team, I plan to take the momentum forward to capture this gaming opportunity for an Indian company, and invest and keep growing the business” he added.

As per the company, Tandon has over 15 years of experience in the field of consumer entertainment, especially gaming. Additionally, the company stated that he built a media and entertainment ecosystem including gaming for Krafton Inc. with an investment of over Rs 1,100 crore. Prior to his appointment, Tandon was the CEO (India) for YOOZOO Games and also the head of mobile game publishing and marketing at Nazara Technologies. He was the co-founder of Rolocule Games which was later acquired by Dream11.

