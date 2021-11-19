JetSynthesys joins hands with Sonu Nigam to launch music NFT series

It will also capture pages from his personal diary

JetSynthesys has partnered with Sonu Nigam to launch a music NFT series. The NFT series will include Nigam’s single ‘Hall of fame’, along with capturing pages from his personal diary. “With a concerted focus across gaming, esports, digital entertainment, and social-community platforms, JetSynthesys has, in a short span of time since its launch, been the usher of many category firsts. Our association with Sonu goes back a long way,” Rajan Navani, vice chairman and managing director, JetSynthesys, said.

The process of bringing three teams together, JetSynthesy’s digital entertainment arm Global Music Junction, Sonu’s I Believe Music, and Jet Media Network, has been especially gratifying, Navani said. “With tokenisation of digital art becoming a global phenomenon, especially in gaming and global pop culture, including global Music, Indian Music couldn’t stay far behind. As enablers of the project, we at JetSynthesys are looking forward to catering to the diaspora globally and the Indian music fans back home,” Navani added further.

In September, JetSynthesys inked a partnership with Warner Music Group’s (WMG). With the association, JetSynthesys has become WMG’s India partner for all things related to music label licensing and acquisition, artist management, event management, original content creation across music, short videos and films, along with mobile gaming and esports. The company also has global publishing partnership deals with Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, Floyd Mayweather, and brands such as WWE, Square Enix, among others.

“It’s been a seamless and enriching experience, partnering with JetSynthesys, who, through its many entities, enabled a series of NFTs that reflect a rare and exclusive part of my life. I am also looking forward to connecting with new, digital-first music lovers through this industry-first initiative,” Nigam commented.

