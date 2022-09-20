JetSynthesys and Mobicule join hands to launch NetraScan

JetSynthesys and Mobicule have joined hands to announce the launch of NetraScan. As per the company, the joint venture for NetraScan marks the convergence of two companies with focus on consumer and businesses.JetSynthesys will hold a majority stake in the joint venture with NetraScan which is targeting to reach the two million downloads mark by 2023. Post the merger, JetSynthesys and Mobicule will not only positively impact its userbase but also dominate the mobile scanner app industry. Furthermore, it is understood that JetSynthesys will be instrumental in scaling up NetraScan to further offer advanced solutions and multifarious product applications to cater to a wider audience in India.

As a digital-first company, JetSynthesys aims to reach every household member in India with content, products and services that are curated responsibly and resonate with the aspirational needs of the consumers, Rajan Navani, vice chairman and managing director, JetSynthesys, said. “This partnership with NetraScan is opportune and will further strengthen our ‘Livelihood’ product portfolio. Combining our extensive market knowledge and technology prowess with Mobicule’s deep understanding of technical research and development, operations and niche in enterprise mobility segment, we shall strive to create value for the target audience and enable a wider reach,” he added.

According to the company, this joint venture is expected to foster innovation and accelerate the growing customer demand for NetraScan, a Made in India product application which is expected to overtake competing products by a significant margin. NetraScan, which is a one stop solution for store scanner documents, has potential for its technology to be further developed in newer and exciting ways. The enterprise version will offer a unique offline AI based document scanning of identity / government documents.

For Siddharth Agarwal, founder and managing director, Mobicule, the joint venture brings together the strategic strengths of both the companies and demonstrates NetraScan’s growing competencies in the mobile scanner industry. “It represents each organisation’s strong commitment to provide customers with best solutions and product applications. NetraScan product is driven by a young and talented CTO Kundan Singh, we as an organisation are at an interesting phase of our journey where we are streamlining our expertise and strengthening our knowledge. In such a phase, joining hands with JetSynthesys adds to our proficiency in the market,” he added.

