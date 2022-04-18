Jenny Lewis joins The Knot Worldwide as CMO

The Knot Worldwide, a global digital wedding planning company, has announced that Jenny Lewis has joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). Lewis will lead all marketing, insights, and editorial initiatives for The Knot Worldwide and its 19 global brands across 16 countries.

Lewis joins us at a pivotal time when the market opportunity is immense, Anam Zubair, associate director of marketing, WeddingWire India, said. “She brings on board a wealth of experience from managing brands like Uber, where she has been instrumental in driving growth. This empowers The Knot Worldwide and WeddingWire India to identify new growth opportunities and derive actionable insights from an audience that is extremely digital-savvy. We are certain that with Jenny’s leadership, we’ll be able to make WedTech an indispensable part of every Indian consumer’s life,” Zubair added.

Lewis, an expert in scaling two-sided marketplaces and growing and advancing the visibility and impact of well-known brands, was most recently the head of US and Canada marketing for Uber and UberEats. Before Uber, Lewis worked at Undertone Advertising and Fox Networks Group (FX, National Geographic Channel, Fox Sports), where she developed co-marketing strategies with Fortune 500 brands such as MillerCoors and Volkswagen. “I look forward to further developing and implementing a strategy that supports our global growth plans, eCommerce business objectives, and above all, provides couples with an unparalleled experience during one of the most important moments of their lives,” Lewis stated.

For Tim Chi, CEO, The Knot Worldwide, Lewis’ consumer-centric approach to full-funnel marketing and ability to anchor a brand’s relevancy with current and prospective consumers will drive innovation for the millions of engaged couples and hundreds of millions of wedding guests that we serve each year in the $200 billion global wedding industry.

