Jeevansathi ropes in Sonam Bajwa for its #FixYourMatchYourWay campaign

Jeevansathi.com has roped in actress Sonam Bajwa for its #FixYourMatchYourWay social and digital media campaign. The partnership will help the brand to consolidate its leadership position and build further credibility in the North market, the company said in a statement.

As per the company, the video-led digital media campaign is designed to appeal to the Punjabi-speaking audience across North India, who are looking for the perfect life partner. “Sonam is highly popular in these regions and her influence within the community can help Jeevansathi to become the preferred brand of choice,” it said.

Through the video, the key message that Sonam conveys to her followers is that the features on Jeevansathi.com’s mobile application can help people make informed decisions while finding their ideal counterpart and initiating conversations with them within the app itself.

Sonam is a household name in Punjab and Delhi, her growing popularity is a testament to the stellar work she has been doing in the Punjabi film industry, Sumeet Singh, chief marketing officer at Info Edge, said. “Finding the perfect match is everyone’s dream and as is conveyed through her video, we at Jeevansathi.com understand your preferences and help you find your perfect life partner,” he added.

For Bajwa, Jeevansaathi beautifully combines contemporary lifestyle with traditional Indian ethos. “The platform makes matchmaking much more convenient for families while catering to the needs of my generation. It is important for Punjabis to find people with similar values and family backgrounds, and Jeevansathi’s filters help you find your perfect match,” she stated further.

In recent times, the brand has focused on influencer marketing and video campaigns with multiple celebrities to enhance its position in the market. Recently, Jeevansathi also collaborated with Parmish Verma, a known name in the Punjabi movies and music industry.

