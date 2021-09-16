Jeevansathi.com signs Mahesh Babu for its #WeMatchBetter campaign

Mahesh Babu will collaborate with the brand to portray its values and understanding of Telugu traditions and culture

Jeevansathi.com has roped in actor Mahesh Babu for its #WeMatchBetter campaign. The 360 degree campaign is designed for the brand’s Telugu-speaking audiences in an effort to urge the community to place their trust in Jeevansathi.com to find desired matches.

As part of the association with Jeevansathi, Mahesh Babu will collaborate with the brand to portray its values and understanding of Telugu traditions and culture. Launching the campaign with a 25 second TVC featuring Mahesh Babu on prominent Telugu channels and impactful shows like Telugu Big Boss and Telugu KBC, the brand is set to leave an impression of a matrimony platform that understands the region’s culture, the company said in a statement.

Set in the middle of a Telugu reception ceremony, the TVC features Mahesh Babu helping a worried father find a suitable match for his daughter through the Jeevansathi.com app. Moreover, Jeevansathi.com plans to release short films as a part of the ongoing campaign on TV, in a phased approach. The brand’s 360 degree outreach will also include presence on popular digital platforms, social media, print and out-of-home advertising in selected cities.

Jeevansathi is all about finding the right life partner, and in addition to being one of the biggest names in the South Indian film fraternity, Mahesh Babu is also a true example of a committed long-term life partner, Sumeet Singh, CMO, Info Edge, said. “This 360 degree campaign was designed to showcase to our viewers that at Jeevansathi.com, we understand their needs better than anyone else and have a solution that lets them choose their suitable life partners. We sincerely believe that Mahesh Babu’s influence within the Telugu-speaking community will bode well for Jeevansathi.com and will help us strengthen our position in the market,” he added.

“One of the biggest decisions that we make in our lives is choosing the right life partner for ourselves. While choosing our better halves, we should always consider what we have in common – what interests our partner and what makes them happy. Selecting someone who shares a lot of common interests with you will work in your favor. And you can do it seamlessly with Jeevansathi.com application,” Babu stated.

Read Also: Dentsu Webchutney wins digital growth mandate for Uni Cards

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook