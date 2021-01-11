Jeevansathi.com ropes in Parmish Verma for its social media campaign

The campaign communicates the ease of finding a soulmate through the platform

Matrimonial site Jeevansathi.com has roped in singer-actor Parmish Verma, for its social media and digital brand promotions. The brand has partnered with the regional superstar to reach out to the Punjabi audiences across North India and consolidate its leadership position in the North-West.

As per the company, the video-led social media campaign is designed to reach out specifically to the Punjabi youth who wish to find the right life-partner, but do not find enough avenues to meet prospective matches. Through the video, the key message that Verma conveys to his followers is that it is easy to find your perfect soulmate as all one needs to do is register themselves on Jeevansathi.com.

Parmish is a youth icon and appeals to our core audience, Sumeet Singh, chief marketing officer, Info Edge, said. “He fits well with our brand and lends a credible voice to Jeevansathi.com’s endeavour to help find the perfect soulmate. The idea is for the campaign to not just be mutually beneficial for the brand and the influencer, but also to give our followers the kind of content that they love to engage with,” he added further on the association with the singer.

“The pandemic has impacted everyone and young people have realised the importance of companionship. For many, this has felt like the time to start the journey towards finding that special one who can love you unconditionally. With young people now getting used to doing almost everything online, I believe that a platform like Jeevansathi.com makes it really easy to choose a life-partner as per your own preferences and the best is its easy to use,” Verma stated on his partnership.

