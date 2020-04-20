Jeep retains Leo Burnett as its creative agency

Leo Burnett has won the account following a multi-agency pitch

FCA India, the manufacturer of SUV brand Jeep has retained Leo Burnett as the creative agency of the brand. The agency which has been associated as the creative partner of the brand for the last four years will continue to handle the account out of the Mumbai office.

According to Rahul Pansare, CMO and head of PR, FCA India, over the past few years the brand carried out some great work through the partnership with Leo Burnett. “Jeep is well established as a global premium SUV brand and we need a partner who could best optimize our marketing strategy. In the pitch-process team Leo Burnett was best aligned with our vision and came with some very unique and innovative ideas that will help us achieve our goals,” he added.

Moreover, Dheeraj Sinha, MD India and chief strategy officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett stated that through their association over the past few years, the agency has created some of the most iconic work which has worked very well for the brand. “We hope that our new-age creative approach to solving business problems through data and technology will help weave a strong narrative for the brand which will further strengthen its position in India,” he explained.

With over 75 years of presence, the Jeep is an American automobile brand and a division of FCA US LLC (formerly Chrysler Group, LLC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Italian-American corporation Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. In India, Jeep’s vehicle line-up consists of the Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee and now the Jeep Compass.

