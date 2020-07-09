Jeep India’s new campaign #MyJeepStory highlights the bond of Jeep owners with nature

The campaign encourages people to share their stories associated with the brand

Jeep India has launched a new film titled #MyJeepStory that highlights the bond of Jeep owners with nature. Conceptualised by Digitas India, the film encourages people to share their stories associated with the brand as well as the lives they live with.

The film highlights the story of Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, an NGO that rescues and rehabilitates at-risk wild animals. In the film, Satyanarayan is seen sharing his journey through the toughest jungles to repay his debt to mother nature while heading into the deepest and darkest jungles to search, save, and conserve animals that need rescuing.

According to Rahul Pansare, CMO and head PR – FCA India Automobiles, My Jeep Story was created to celebrate the stories of Jeep owners who live a life that inspires many in a very unique and a special way. “These are people who believe in freedom and who live an exceptional Jeep Life – a life of adventures, passion, and accomplishments. And we are extremely proud of the life built by Kartick and Wildlife SOS,” he added.

The film was written in collaboration with Kartick, in his words, recorded in his voice, and filmed at Wildlife SOS’ Care and Conservation centres. For Mark Mcdonald, EVP and head of creative, Digitas India, we all talk about the importance of preserving our natural ecosystem, but here’s someone who truly walks the talk. Kartick’s story has everything – courage, nobility, and a cause that’s second to none. “With everything going on in the world, he’s a beacon of hope that someone out there is spending every waking hour taking care of the planet and its residents. The story packs in all the emotions of the wild, and gives us a unique behind the scenes look into an incredible man and his mission,” he elaborated.

