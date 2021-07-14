Jean Lin appointed as new executive officer at Dentsu

Lin will advise and guide the development of dentsu Sustainable Business Solutions

Dentsu Group Inc. on Wednesday announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Jean Lin, global CEO of creative services line of dentsu International Limited, as a new executive officer of the company, effective on August 1, 2021.

As per the agency, Lin will advise and guide the development of dentsu Sustainable Business Solutions (dSBS) which will be at the core of the sustainable client solutions provided across dentsu Japan network and dentsu International. “This distinctive proposition will accelerate client growth by bringing together dentsu’s deep understanding of consumers and commitments to society, with creativity and technology, to create an ecosystem of co-creation with clients and partners to drive ‘growth from good’,” the company said in a statement.

At dentsu, we believe in helping to realise a better society by contributing to the good progress of our clients and their consumers, our partners and our people, Toshihiro Yamamoto, president and CEO, Dentsu Group Inc. said. “Dentsu Sustainable Business Solutions is core to delivering on our social commitments and business strategy, and I am delighted Jean’s entrepreneurial spirit, experience in creativity and digital transformation, industry leadership and personal commitment to sustainability will help guide its development,” he added further on the appointment.

