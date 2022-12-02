JBL collaborates with Martin Garrix for launch of music academy catering to upcoming artists

JBL and STMPD RCRDS & Studios have collaborated to launch the Martin Garrix & JBL Music Academy. Through the academy, the companies aim to provide an opportunity for musicians, songwriters, vocalists and producers from across the globe to learn from music industry experts, it claimed. Moreover, they stated that the academy will provide insights into business aspects of the industry, such as managing bookings, distribution and legal affairs.

Martin Garrix has been a JBL ambassador for over a year and a half and this programme is a natural next step in our collaboration, Robert-Jan van Dormael, vice president, integrated marketing, EMEA HARMAN, said. “It’s important to us that we give talent a voice and this is also where Martin Garrix and STMPD RCRDS invest a lot of time,” he added.

The company said in a statement that the academy is open to all musicians regardless of experience. Emerging artists, producers, singers and songwriters can apply by submitting a motivational video and a maximum of three tracks, that they feel represent them, it further added. The global initiative will teach participants about music, branding and business: from writing, mixing and mastering the best records, to building your PR, socials and visual identity, it asserted.

“The focus for us at STMPD RCRDS is already on emerging talent, but thanks to this collaboration with JBL we can provide a platform to a large group of new talent from all over the world,” Martin Garrix highlighted.

