JB Pharma unveils #Heart2HeartChallengeIndia campaign

JB Pharma has initiated a public awareness campaign #Heart2HeartChallengeIndia with the support of HEAL Foundation to spread awareness amongst the masses to check whether their hearts are healthy or not by involving simple steps. The purpose of this campaign is to drive awareness on checking heart health individually.

“As per the WHO report, nearly 63% of total deaths in India are due to non-communicable diseases, of which 27% are attributed to cardiovascular disease (CVD) which affects 45% of people in the 40-69 age group. Raised blood pressure is among the most important risk factors for CVDs. Moreover, it remains poorly controlled due to low awareness about hypertension, lack of appropriate care through primary care and poor follow-ups. Considering the need to spread awareness around World Heart Day falling on September 29, we have initiated the ‘Heart2Heart Challenge India’ campaign – yet another gentle reminder to the masses to pay heed to their heart health, to make India heart-healthy,” Dilip Singh Rathore, president, India business, JB Pharma, said.

For Swadeep Srivastava, founder and chairman, HEAL Foundation, as per the WHO report, only about 12% of people with hypertension in India have their blood pressure under control. “And uncontrolled blood pressure is one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart attacks and stroke are responsible for one-third of total deaths in India. #The Heart2HeartChallenge India campaign is a novel attempt to mitigate the deteriorating heart health conditions of Indian people, and to stride by the Government of India’s target to reduce the 25% prevalence of hypertension (raised blood pressure) by 2025. The campaign has multiple steps which include four flight challenges, learning accurate measurement (BP RIGHT KARO) of blood pressure, and cholesterol testing. We are hopeful that people will participate in the challenge wholeheartedly and by World Heart Day we scale the height equal to 7 mountain summits of the world to create a world record.”

