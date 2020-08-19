Jayesh Gadodia joins Faber-Castell India as CFO

Prior to joining Faber-Castell, Gadodia was associated for a short stint with Ernst & Young as consultant

Stationery brand Faber-Castell India today announced the appointment of Jayesh Gadodia as the chief financial officer of the company. In his new role at Faber-Castell, Gadodia will be responsible for finance, accounts, and commercial and IT verticals across India.

Prior to joining Faber-Castell, Gadodia was associated for a short stint with Ernst & Young as consultant. Prior to that, he has had successful stints as CFO at Forum Homes Pvt Ltd and A.P. Moller – Maersk Group in India. He draws around 29 years of extensive experience.

Jayesh joins us during a very crucial time, when all businesses globally are facing challenges caused by Covid-19 to contribute to Faber-Castell India’s success and take the company forward to achieve its goals, Partho Chakrabarti, managing director, Faber-Castell India said. “His broad experience in banking and working capital management, project management, management reporting and accounting, audits and control, tax compliance and secretarial and legal management will help Faber-Castell reach its goals,” he added further on the appointment.

As per Jayesh Gadodia, CFO, Faber-Castell India, having worked in various roles in the capacity of a CFO before joining Faber-Castell, enables in the understanding of many aspects of finance, accounting, capital management etc. deeply. “I’m also joining in the times when the world is seeing a pandemic and I believe I can bring my expertise together with a highly motivated and achieving team to turn the crisis into an opportunity,” he stated.

Founded in 1761, Faber-Castell is a stationery company offering products for writing, drawing and creative design as well as decorative cosmetic products to its consumers. The company is represented in over 120 countries and has its own production sites in nine countries as well as sales companies in 23 countries.

