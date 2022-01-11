Jayant Kshirsagar joins CleverTap as senior vice president, marketing

Kshirsagar will lead the company in driving customer connections and building communities

Retention cloud CleverTap has appointed Jayant Kshirsagar as senior vice president, marketing. In his new role, Kshirsagar will be spearheading the company’s marketing initiatives as it expands into new markets across the globe. He will also lead the company in driving customer connections and building communities through contextual and strategic marketing According to Vikrant Chowdhary, chief growth officer, Kshirsagar’s vast expertise in building communities at scale and increasing market consideration will be pivotal to CleverTap’s growth plans globally.



Kshirsagar brings with him more than 25 years of leadership experience at multinational companies, including SAP, Intuit, Wipro, AT&T (Idea Cellular). Prior to Clevertap, he was associated with MarketsandMarkets. He is also credited for launching strategic marketing initiatives that have measurable impacts on business outcomes. He has a deep understanding of the customers he has served and the challenges they face. This understanding will help him envision paths for growth, and articulate solutions to the market, Clevertap said in a statement.



According to Kshirsagar, consumers today show a clear preference for mobile-first consumption. “It’s how they research products, shop and manage every aspect of their daily lives. Consequently, every brand must become mobile-first if they want to remain relevant to the consumer,” he said.



“What’s more, brands face unprecedented pressure to increase user retention, engagement and lifetime value. I look forward to helping CleverTap plan and execute holistic strategies that drive customer connection and grow transactions through valuable and contextual marketing and communications,” Kshirsagar added further.



CleverTap helps digital consumer brands increase customer retention and lifetime value. For brands that understand and value user retention, CleverTap drives context and individualisation with the help of a unified and deep data layer, artificial intelligence, or machine learning-powered insights and automation, it said in a statement.

