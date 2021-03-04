Javadekar meets with OTT representatives; plans to set up an Inter-Departmental Committee

The I&B ministry had also asked the OTT platforms to set up a grievance redressal mechanism.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar held a meeting with the representatives of various over-the-top (OTT) platforms including Alt Balaji, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Jio, Zee5, Viacom18, Shemaroo, MXPlayer regarding the government’s recent decision to set up a self-regulation committee for the OTT platforms.

As per Javadekar, the government had received complaints from cinema and TV industries that while there were regulations for them, none existed for OTT industry. Keeping this in account, the government created a progressive institutional mechanism for OTT players and developed a level playing field with the idea of self-regulation. The minister appreciated that many OTT platforms had welcomed the rules.

“Had a fruitful meeting with representatives from OTT industry and explained the provisions of the OTT rules. All representatives have welcomed the new guidelines. The Ministry and industry will partner together to make the OTT experience better for all audiences,” Javadekar wrote on Twitter.

During the virtual conference with the representatives, Javadekar provided clarification to the rules introduced last Thursday by the government stating that it merely requires them to disclose information and that there is no requirement of registration of any kind with the ministry. Furthermore, the rules focus on self classification of content instead of any form of censorship. Also, Javadekar clarified that in the self-regulating body, no member will be appointed by the Government.

The I&B ministry, in the guidelines issued last week, had also asked the OTT platforms to set up a grievance redressal mechanism. For this, Javadekar said that OTT platforms are expected to develop an effective grievance redressal mechanism. Further, under the rules, Javadekar informed that the government will create an Inter-Departmental Committee to look at complaints which remain unresolved at the self-regulatory level.

