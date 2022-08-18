Jashvik Capital brings Anil Matai and Vijender Singh as operating partners

Jashvik Capital, an India-focused growth private equity firm has announced the appointment of Anil Matai and Vijender Singh as operating partners. “They have deep networks in healthcare/pharma and various consumption-linked sectors. Matai and Singh have decades-long experience in building best-in-class organisations, scaling them and establishing commanding market leadership positions. We hope to partner with exceptional founders and management teams and help them realise their vision and strategies; and we have leaders like Matai and Singh onboard to help undertake this journey,” Naresh Patwari, founder, Jashvik Capital, said on the appointment.

Singh was most recently CEO of Metropolis Healthcare, the healthcare diagnostics company and COO of Dr. Lal Pathlabs, India’s healthcare diagnostics company. He helped scale both these companies under private equity ownership. Previously, he held leadership roles at Ranbaxy Labs, in their OTC/wellness business, and at Bausch & Lomb. “As India aims to grow from a $3tn to a $30tn economy, healthcare and consumer sectors will account for a disproportionate share of that growth and high-quality, profitable growth businesses in the mid-market will be fundamental to delivering on this opportunity. We want to partner with the founders of these businesses and help them realise their vision and strategies,” Singh added.

On the other hand, Matai was most recently managing director of Zydus Healthcare and CEO of Novartis Pharma India. Under his leadership, Zydus made significant strides in delivering affordable care and gained significant market share while improving margins. Previously, he also held leadership positions at GlaxoSmithKline India. “At Jashvik Capital, we aspire to build an outstanding firm that is anchored in our core values. We intend to be aligned and trusted partners of all our stakeholders. We want to partner with exceptional founders and management teams and support them as they scale their businesses in an accelerated, profitable and sustainable manner,” Matai stated on the new role.

