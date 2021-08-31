Janhvi Kapoor joins celebrity engagement platform TrueFan

Kapoor’s association with the platform takes the total number of Bollywood celebrities on the platform to five

Celebrity-fan engagement platform TrueFan on Tuesday announced that actress Janhvi Kapoor has joined the platform. Kapoor’s association with the platform takes the total number of Bollywood celebrities on the platform to five. Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Tiger Shroff joined the platform last year. The platform has an exclusive roster of A-list celebrities, it said in a statement.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Janhvi Kapoor to the TrueFan family. TrueFan is the perfect platform for Janhvi to engage with all her fans and create memories they can treasure for life. By bringing Janhvi onboard, we continue to fulfil our purpose of providing the best celebrity experiences to fans and helping celebrities reach their fans in the deepest corners of the country,” Nimish Goel, co-founder and CEO, TrueFan, said.

For Kapoor, TrueFan is the platform where she can interact with her fans and express gratitude for their continuous love and support. “I am thrilled to be a part of the TrueFan family, and am looking forward to interacting with my fans and strengthening my connection with each one of them,” Kapoor said.

TrueFan was founded in January 2020 by Nimish Goel, Nevaid Aggarwal, and Devender Bindal. It claims to offer the best celebrity experiences to fans. The platform intends to bring fans and celebrities closer to one another through interactive experiences. With the help of this platform, fans can get personalised messages from their favourite celebrities by playing quizzes. The platform raised $4.3 million in seed funding from Ronnie Screwvala and venture firms Saama Capital and Mayfield India in August 2020.

Read Also: Publicis Groupe appoints Varun Shah as EVP and head of Prodigious India and Content Factory India

Read Also: Digitas India appoints Shourya Chaudhuri as senior creative director

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook