Janani launches revamped website and new services

Digital platform Janani has unveiled a new website along with specially curated fertility packages. While the revamped website features modern and innovative design and interface, it highlights Janani’s main verticals including make.life, play.life and live.life, the company stated. Moreover, it plans to launch more products and packages in the coming months. “With our revamped website and new packages, we are aiming to expand our reach to those in need of treatment,” Nilay Mehrotra, founder and CEO, Janani, said.

“As the need for digital health infrastructure rises, it’s important for us to improve our accessibility and product range for customers so they have safe and convenient solutions at their fingertips,” Mehrotra added.

The make.life vertical deals with fertility solutions and care for aspiring parents. In addition, play.life, the sexual wellness vertical, offers solutions for improved sexual health. The third offering live.life offers solutions to manage lifestyle issues that cause sexual or fertility problems. The focus of this vertical remains on concerns like obesity, smoking, menstrual health and mental wellness.

“The plans under make.life are designed to help customers plan more safe, natural and viable pregnancies. Among our packages, we have the ‘Revitalised Him Package’, designed for men who live a fast-paced lifestyle, and smoke or drink, impairing sperm quality. We also have the ‘Power Girl Package’ for working women who don’t want their reproductive health to suffer because of a hectic and stressful lifestyle,” Dr. S.S. Vasan, co-founder, Janani, stated.

Janani website helps consumers consult medical experts online. Moreover, Janani offers home diagnostic tests that are currently available in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The company plans to extend this service soon in more cities in India, it said in an official statement.

