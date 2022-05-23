Jalan Kalrock Consortium announces four new appointments for Jet Airways leadership team

The Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) on Monday announced new appointments for the Jet Airways leadership team, as the airline prepares to make a comeback with fresh funding, changed ownership, and new management. The appointments include Prabh Sharan Singh as chief digital officer, HR Jagannath as vice president and engineering, Mark Turner as vice president, inflight product and services, and Vishesh Khanna as vice president, sales, distribution, and customer engagement.

All of us in the senior management team of Jet Airways share many things in common, the most important of which is our joint sense of purpose and passion of rebuilding Jet as India’s most people-focused and loved airline, updated for the digital age, Sanjiv Kapoor, CEO, Jet Airways, said. “This team is deeply committed to bringing the ‘joy of flying’ back to the skies, and I am looking forward to working with them to create history,” he added.

Singh takes charge on June 1, 2022. He will head the IT and digital division and lead the creation of a modern technological and digital ecosystem for Jet Airways, focused on providing a simplified and consistent experience to internal and external users on all IT and digital platforms. Meanwhile, Jagannath takes charge on May 23, 2022. He will lead Jet’s engineering and maintenance team and brings with him over 40 years of aviation experience.

Turner will take over the new responsibility on June 15, 2022. He will play a key role in defining and shaping the inflight customer experience of Jet Airways. Turner led Jet Airways’ inflight services team between 2008 and 2011 and will be overseeing cabin crew operations, training, and service development, inflight product development, and catering. Khanna takes charge in July 2022. At Jet, he will be overseeing customer engagement as well, covering customer relations and the contact centre.

Earlier this year, JKC appointed Sanjiv Kapoor as CEO, Vipula Gunatilleka as CFO, Capt. PP Singh as vice president- flight operations and accountable manager, Alphonso Dass as vice president – airports and airport training, Nakul Tuteja as vice president – human resources and administration, and Ronit Baugh as general manager and head of PR and corporate communications. The airline intends to recommence commercial operations in the next quarter of this year (July-September 2022).

